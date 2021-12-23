iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

