iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.