iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 445,739 shares.The stock last traded at $44.32 and had previously closed at $43.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 176,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after buying an additional 176,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

