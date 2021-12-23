iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 543,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $302.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

