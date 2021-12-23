iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

