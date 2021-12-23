iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

