iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,000.

IYR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 304,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

