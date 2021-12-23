Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.23. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

