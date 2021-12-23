ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after buying an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,738,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $99.10 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.