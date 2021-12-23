Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.25. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 133,229 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

About Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

