Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 380.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.79. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $136.63. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

