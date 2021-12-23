JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,886,592.62 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 160,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,592.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $10.21 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

