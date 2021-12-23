Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $277.88 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,087.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

