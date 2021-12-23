Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,340 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,902 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.