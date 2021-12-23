Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.