Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,760 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IEP opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 277.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

