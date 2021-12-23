Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 23,373 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

