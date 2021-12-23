Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €15.85 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($17.81) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.58) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.52 ($15.19).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.23 ($10.37) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.02. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

