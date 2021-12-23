Jeffrey David Ayers Sells 20,185 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after acquiring an additional 365,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158,069 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 20.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 61.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 231.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

