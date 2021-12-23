Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JCTCF opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

