John Conoley Buys 300,000 Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($55,489.50).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, John Conoley acquired 100,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,749 ($23.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,749,000 ($2,310,741.18).

FA opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Thursday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.64 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The firm has a market cap of £24.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.76.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Monday.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

