John D. Chandler Acquires 7,000 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTRX stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,498,000 after buying an additional 156,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 23.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 124,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

