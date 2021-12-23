John Daunt Sells 24,465 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.