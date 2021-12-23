John G. Stratton Acquires 5,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $169,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FYBR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

