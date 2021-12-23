John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.43 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

