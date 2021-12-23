John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.62% of Tutor Perini worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 1,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $638.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

