John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.81. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

