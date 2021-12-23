John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VNM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 8,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,758. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.