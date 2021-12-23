John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

