John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 103.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Crown by 10.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Crown by 37.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 53.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,264. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.