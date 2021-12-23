John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HPI stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.