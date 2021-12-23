John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.
Shares of HPI stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.13.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
