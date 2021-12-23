John T. Treace Sells 22,911 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 22,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $360,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TMCI stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMCI. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

