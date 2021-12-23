Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JNJ opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.