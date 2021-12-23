Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $150.15

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.15 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 122.60 ($1.62). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 126.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 748,415 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JSG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.31) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £600.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.89.

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,938.30).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

