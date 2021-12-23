Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report sales of $55.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.70 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $170.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.43 million to $173.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.21 million, with estimates ranging from $196.30 million to $216.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 831.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 287,002 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

