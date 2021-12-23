Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KSLLF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Kalera AS has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

About Kalera AS

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

