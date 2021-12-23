KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $55.15 million and $19.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001534 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00053762 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.57 or 0.00510769 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

