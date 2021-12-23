Keith Westby Sells 4,516 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $69,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58.

On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42.

ISEE stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

