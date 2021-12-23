Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93. Kemper has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

