Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after buying an additional 59,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.