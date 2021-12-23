Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $239,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

BSJP opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

