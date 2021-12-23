Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.62 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

