Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,625 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPLT. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,076,000 after buying an additional 331,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 119,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $122.48.

