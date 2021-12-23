Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,629,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,428,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.