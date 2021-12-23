Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 197 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Wix.com by 431.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wix.com by 61.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 244,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 126.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,536,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.72. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

