Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 71.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 141.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.15 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

