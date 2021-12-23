Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 493.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 56,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 194,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFMF stock opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72.

