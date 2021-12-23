KickToken (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $5.39 million and $543,477.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,435,256,485 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

