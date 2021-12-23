KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

Shares of KLDI stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.08. KLDiscovery has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

