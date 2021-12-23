Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($40.90) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.54 ($52.29).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

